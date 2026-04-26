In August 2025, Israel murdered Yemen's Prime Minister and several other members of his cabinet, including Yemen's Foreign Minister. After the assassinations, Abdulwahid Abu Ras was appointed as Yemen's acting Foreign Minister.



This weekend, Foreign Minister Abu Ras sat down for an exclusive, wide-ranging interview with Reason2Resist.

The Foreign Minister and I discussed the possibility that Yemeni forces will restrict maritime transportation through the Bab-el-Mandab Strait, which connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden.

The Bab-el-Mandab Strait is one of the world’s most important choke-points in maritime transportation. Its closure would add dramatically to the risks to the global economy arising from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The Foreign Minister and I also discussed the possibility that Yemeni forces would block oil exports from the Saudi Red Sea port of Yanbu. Saudi Arabia has become dependent on this port to an extraordinary degree since Iran seized control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Finally, the Foreign Minister and I discussed the obsolescence of U.S. aircraft carriers, the expulsion of U.S. military forces from West Asia, and the strategic defeat of Israel.