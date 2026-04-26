REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Utejack's avatar
Utejack
2h

Love & gratitude Abdulwahid Abu Ras, and Dimitri, for this revealing discussion. It’s so refreshing hearing such a distinguished individual share the truth from his heart about the love he has for the people of the region he represents.✌🏼🇵🇸🇱🇧🇮🇷🇸🇾🇮🇶🇾🇪❤️🙏🕉

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Eric Peter's avatar
Eric Peter
2h

Many years ago I worked with a very kind Palestinian. I sense, through his words, a similar kindness. The main-stream media has corrupted the image of such people more than most people realize.

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