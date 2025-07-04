Investigative journalist Kit Klarenberg spoke to Reason2Resist this week about the IAEA's dealings with MI6 agent Nicholas Langman and the shadowy U.S. spy-tech firm, Palantir.



Langman has an unsavoury past. In 2005, Greek media accused Langman of participating in the kidnapping and torture of 28 Pakistani nationals in Greece.



Palantir was co-founded in 2003 by pro-Trump billionaire, Peter Thiel, who is Palantir's current Chairman.



As Kit explains, previously secret documents reveal that Langman had extensive dealings with the IAEA for the purpose of influencing its policies and practices with respect to Iran.



In addition, in a recent investigative report for The Cradle, Kit examined the IAEA's reliance on the "Mosaic" platform, which is heavily influenced by Palantir’s “predictive-policing software.” This technology is highly controversial and has been found to exhibit dangerous, misleading biases.



Kit's revelations add to a growing body of evidence that the IAEA has colluded with Western governments and Israel to fabricate justifications for waging war on Iran.

