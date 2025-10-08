As Gaza entered its third year of Israel’s western-backed genocide, Palestinian and Israeli negotiators concluded their first round of negotiations on Trump’s proposed ‘peace plan’.

After the first round, all parties reported that the negotiations, which are being held in Sharm el Sheikh, have made progress.

Nonetheless, and despite Trump’s October 3 demand that Israel stop bombing Gaza, Israel’s genocide forces continue to kill dozens of Palestinians on a daily basis.

In response, resistance groups in Gaza continue to exact a severe price from Israel’s ground forces.

Moreover, Palestinian resistance groups insist that they will not disarm - a key demand of the Trump and Netanyahu regimes.

In this episode of Reason2Resist, I review key developments in Gaza over the past 48 hours.

I also discuss the hotly debated question of who ultimately controls U.S. foreign policy in West Asia.