As Gaza entered its third year of Israel’s western-backed genocide, Palestinian and Israeli negotiators concluded their first round of negotiations on Trump’s proposed ‘peace plan’.
After the first round, all parties reported that the negotiations, which are being held in Sharm el Sheikh, have made progress.
Nonetheless, and despite Trump’s October 3 demand that Israel stop bombing Gaza, Israel’s genocide forces continue to kill dozens of Palestinians on a daily basis.
In response, resistance groups in Gaza continue to exact a severe price from Israel’s ground forces.
Moreover, Palestinian resistance groups insist that they will not disarm - a key demand of the Trump and Netanyahu regimes.
In this episode of Reason2Resist, I review key developments in Gaza over the past 48 hours.
I also discuss the hotly debated question of who ultimately controls U.S. foreign policy in West Asia.
To think that if Joe Biden had been in his right mind he could have stopped it at the outset. Who gets to be president augurs radical reform in how America is governed.
How are EU countries and others dragged into the US military-industrial complex? Just for greater clarity …
On Todd.... the state's dissolution may constitute its very reason and motivation to exist. The state is a collective expression of that basic aspiration: its dissolution is tied to its continuity as two sides of the same coin