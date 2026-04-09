For Washington's Asian Allies, The Iran War Is Existential w/ Vijay Prashad
The Iran war is far from over.
Should it continue much longer, Washington’s Asian allies, and particularly Japan, are likely to find themselves in dire straits.
On Reason2Resist, I speak with Vijay Prashad about Japan’s double bind.
UGLY America still has 'allies'??? What an utter disgrace!
✌🏽It takes about 2 minutes
📞 Call: www.5calls.org/issue/iran-israel-war-us-involvement
📨 Email: www.democracy.io
🤳🏽 Text RESIST to 50409
☎️ PLEASE Tell your Congresspeople:
👉🏽 End war on Iran, Lebanon, Gaza, West Bank
👉🏽 Immediate de-escalation
👉🏽 Unimpeded aid into Gaza
👉🏽 Access for international journalists, humanitarian organizations, and observers into Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon
👉🏽 Support the War Powers Resolution