REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Vera Gottlieb's avatar
Vera Gottlieb
3h

UGLY America still has 'allies'??? What an utter disgrace!

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Truth4Justice1948's avatar
Truth4Justice1948
3h

✌🏽It takes about 2 minutes

📞 Call: www.5calls.org/issue/iran-israel-war-us-involvement

📨 Email: www.democracy.io

🤳🏽 Text RESIST to 50409

☎️ PLEASE Tell your Congresspeople:

👉🏽 End war on Iran, Lebanon, Gaza, West Bank

👉🏽 Immediate de-escalation

👉🏽 Unimpeded aid into Gaza

👉🏽 Access for international journalists, humanitarian organizations, and observers into Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon

👉🏽 Support the War Powers Resolution

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