Former Heads of CIA, MI5, Mossad and CSIS Profit From Israel's Genocide
Awz Ventures, a venture capital firm based in Toronto, is a who’s who of Western intelligence chiefs. Few people have heard of Awz before, but its partners and strategic advisors include former senior directors of the CIA, FBI, MI5, CSIS, Mossad, Shin Bet, and Israel’s Unit 8200.
The President of Awz’s Advisory Committee is Stephen Harper, arguably the most pro-Israel Prime Minister in Canada’s history.
Awz has made major investments in Israeli cyber-security firms that have exploited and profited from Israel’s oppression of Palestinians.
In November 2025, Reason2Resist correspondent Rami Yahia visited the Milipol Homeland Security Conference in Paris, France. Posing as a buyer of cybersecurity products, Rami gathered intel on Israeli firms that have close ties to Awz.
In Reason2Resist’s latest livestream, Rami and I discuss the closely guarded secrets that his investigation uncovered. Our report includes previously unpublished video and audio recordings of Rami’s conversations at the Milipol Exhibition with representatives of Israeli cyber-security firms.
So what else is new? These shameless 'actors' should be jailed...all of them.