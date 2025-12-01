REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DawnieR's avatar
DawnieR
13h

Yes......'cops' = MILITARY!

What Dumbed-down AmeriKans don't realize, because of their Dumbed-down *cough* 'education'......is that, here in the USSA, 'STANDING ARMIES' are NOT supposed to be allowed.

And this INCLUDES 'Police FORCE'.

The way AMERICA is SUPPOSED to work......is We, The People ARE The Militia!

PERIOD!

And we are to have ONLY, ELECTED, CONSTITUTIONAL Sheriff's.

The majority of AMERICANS are to FREELY be ARMED.

And if a CRIMINAL comes to attack a person(s) or property.....we have the Right to SHOOT THEM DEAD! Call the Sheriff.....they come take a statement, and then it's 'done and dusted'.

The End!

AMERICA is supposed to MIND IT'S OWN BUSINESS (NO Foreign Entanglements)......WITHIN Our Border(s). PERIOD!

So there is NO REASON to have a military.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Vera Gottlieb's avatar
Vera Gottlieb
14h

So what else is new? These shameless 'actors' should be jailed...all of them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dimitri Lascaris
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture