This week, a former captain in Israel’s military who has closely monitored my Palestine-related activities attended a Court hearing in Ottawa where I represented two Palestinian-Canadians.



At that hearing, I and another member of our legal team, Shane Martinez, argued that Canada is violating its obligation to prevent genocide in the Gaza Strip.



The name of the former IOF officer is Ahik Aharony.

Arahony recently told me that he’s ‘prouder than ever’ of his service in Israel’s army.

He claims, however, that he does not work for Israel’s security services and that he has carefully tracked my activities - for eight years - purely out of a desire to learn.



In this report, I discuss my interactions with Aharony at the Ottawa Courthouse on November 27.



I also examine recent, shocking attacks on Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, as well as the revival of Syrian resistance to the Israeli occupier.