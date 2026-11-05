I’m currently in Paris, France to cover the massive, anti-austerity protests that have rocked Emannuel Macron’s neoliberal regime.

Prior to coming to Paris, I spent one week in Lyon, France’s third-largest city.

In both cities, I have seen a massive police presence.

As I explain in my latest report for Reason2Resist, France today looks very much like a police state.

French authorities have imposed severe restrictions on the right to protest. When citizens attempt peacefully to challenge those restrictions, police routinely employ brutal force.

As part of this report, I speak with striking students at two public schools in Paris.



What the students said to me might surprise you.



