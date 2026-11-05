I’m currently in Paris, France to cover the massive, anti-austerity protests that have rocked Emannuel Macron’s neoliberal regime.
Prior to coming to Paris, I spent one week in Lyon, France’s third-largest city.
In both cities, I have seen a massive police presence.
As I explain in my latest report for Reason2Resist, France today looks very much like a police state.
French authorities have imposed severe restrictions on the right to protest. When citizens attempt peacefully to challenge those restrictions, police routinely employ brutal force.
As part of this report, I speak with striking students at two public schools in Paris.
What the students said to me might surprise you.
excellent work
Crap.
The strikes happen twice a year, Spring and Autumn, as usual. They usually include farmers and/or students, and some ‘cost of living’ protestors and some of the best protected pensioners in the Western world. They are almost always peaceful.
Some anarchists always turn up for a scrap with the riot police (that are all ex-military), who are happy to oblige, beat them up and arrest them. Again.
A few hundred local youths will use the rioting as cover to smash some pre-selected shop windows to steal some new trainers and iPhones, and Le Bon Coin will have some ‘as new’ bargains for a week or two.
This has been going on for decades, and is part of the stress release mechanism that actually prevents much worse trouble.
So please, no more crap pronouncements of ‘the end of the (French) world is nigh.’
Why not deal with the issues in your own country, because then maybe you’ll know what you are talking about. Maybe.