REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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SaltedGoat's avatar
SaltedGoat
1h

excellent work

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Alternative Lives R Available's avatar
Alternative Lives R Available
1h

Crap.

The strikes happen twice a year, Spring and Autumn, as usual. They usually include farmers and/or students, and some ‘cost of living’ protestors and some of the best protected pensioners in the Western world. They are almost always peaceful.

Some anarchists always turn up for a scrap with the riot police (that are all ex-military), who are happy to oblige, beat them up and arrest them. Again.

A few hundred local youths will use the rioting as cover to smash some pre-selected shop windows to steal some new trainers and iPhones, and Le Bon Coin will have some ‘as new’ bargains for a week or two.

This has been going on for decades, and is part of the stress release mechanism that actually prevents much worse trouble.

So please, no more crap pronouncements of ‘the end of the (French) world is nigh.’

Why not deal with the issues in your own country, because then maybe you’ll know what you are talking about. Maybe.

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