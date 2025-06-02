As the eyes of the Western world have been fixed upon Israel’s genocidal wars and NATO’s assault on Russia, little attention has been paid in the Western ‘mainstream’ discourse to the momentous changes in Africa.

All indications are that the West’s brutal domination of the African continent, which has endured for centuries, is coming to an end.

Is the freedom of Africa finally at hand?

I spoke with Dr. Gerald Horne about the rising resistance to Western hegemony in the region known as ‘the Sahel’.

Dr. Horne is an American historian who holds the John J. and Rebecca Moores Chair of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston. He has written over thirty books.







