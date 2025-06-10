On June 9, in international waters, Israeli terrorists seized the Madleen, a humanitarian vessel headed to Gaza with a dangerous cargo of…baby food.

The Israeli terrorists kidnapped the passengers and crew of the Madleen and forced them to go to Israel against their will.

The passengers included Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, Member of European Parliament Rima Hassan and Brazilian activist Thiago Avila.

Isreal’s seizure of the vessel and its kidnapping of its crew and passengers constitute flagrant violations of international law.

Although this was by no means the first attempt by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition to break Israel’s curel siege of Gaza, the Madleen's heroic mission has captured hearts and minds around the world.

At the same time, polls have emerged which show that Israel might well be the most despised country on earth - even in the West.

Reporting from Athens, I take a closer look at these latest developments in the Palestinian struggle for freedom.