On July 5, 2025, Algeria and its people commemorated the sixty-third anniversary of regaining their sovereignty after 132 years of French colonization.

Predictably, Algeria’s Independence Day passed with barely a whisper from the Western corporate media, but that day has special resonance for the Palestinian people and other peoples of West Asia.

Among other things, the victory of the Algerian people in 1962 proved that the price of freedom is steep, but that a major Western power backed by the full force of the West can be defeated.

To examine the relevance of Algeria's war of independence to what is happening today in the Arab and Muslim world, I spoke with Hamza Hamouchene.

Hamza is a London-based Algerian researcher-activist, commentator and a founding member of Algeria Solidarity Campaign (ASC). He is the author or editor of several books, including "The Arab Uprisings: A decade of struggles" (2022).

You can watch and listen to our conversation here.