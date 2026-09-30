Mohamed Al-Hakem is a 23-year old, front-line fighter of Yemen’s Ansar Allah.

In this brief video, Mohamed explains why he has taken up arms to resist the Saudi dictatorship’s war of aggression on Yemen.

At a time when Western governments and corporate media are doing all that they can to demonize Ansar Allah and to paint the Saudi dictatorship as the victim in this war, it is more important than ever that we hear directly from Yemenis who risk their lives to defend their homeland from Saudi aggression.

We obtained this video from Greek journalist Lamprini Thoma. Lamprini is an international correspondent for The Press Project, an independent media outlet based in Greece.

The video Lamprini provided to us was Mohamed’s response to questions that Lamprini put to him in writing.