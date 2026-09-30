REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric Peter's avatar
Eric Peter
Sep 30Edited

Freedom fighters have often been called terrorists by the elite and the governments and media that they control. This is obviously done to fool the masses into thinking that repression of such resistance is justifiable and to ensure that the reasons for the resistance are misunderstood.

Reply
Share
Kim's avatar
Kim
Sep 30

Incredible first person reporting. Thanks.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dimitri Lascaris · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture