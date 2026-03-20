Today, in the early morning of March 20, I crossed the Turkey-Iran border by land.



I was accompanied by staff of the Iranian state broadcaster and by three foreign journalists: Tim Anderson from Australia, Ahmad Saadaldin from the United States, and Adem Metan from Turkey.

After entering the Iranian province of West Azerbaijan from Turkey, we travelled by vehicle to the Iranian city of Tabriz, which is nearly four hours from the Turkish border.



Tabriz is one of Iran's largest cities and the capital of the province of East Azerbaijan. The U.S. and Israel have bombed Tabriz repeatedly since the start of their war of aggression on February 28. Their airstrikes have killed dozens of civilians, including numerous children.



In this report (my first report from Iran during the ongoing war), I describe what I saw and experienced during my journey from Turkey to Tabriz.

After I recorded this brief report this morning, we interviewed family members of civilians killed by U.S.-Israel airstrikes. We also visited the sites of two of their attacks.

This afternoon, during a visit to a site of a U.S.-Israeli attack, we heard two loud explosions in the distance, as well as the sounds of Iranian air defence systems. Tomorrow, I’ll publish a report on those interviews and incidents.

This evening, in the centre of Tabriz, we attended a celebration of Nowruz (the Iranian New Year). There, thousands of Iranians shouted defiance at the aggressors.

We will depart for Tehran later this evening. From the capital, I’ll continue to report on this criminal war of aggression.