I spoke today with Garland Nixon about Biden's withdrawal from the U.S. Presidential contest.

Garland is a veteran progressive radio and television talk show host based in Washington, DC. He has worked in the media since 1998, appearing on local radio and television in Baltimore, Washington, and national television in New York. He has made numerous appearances on NPR and Fox Business News. Garland formerly sat on the Board of the American Civil Liberties Union.

Garland argues that Democratic power-brokers orchestrated Biden's demise in such a way that they - and they alone - would ultimately select Biden's replacement.

We also discussed how Trump will deal with Russia, China, Israel and Iran if Trump wins a second term (which now seems highly likely).

According to Garland, Trump appears to be a 'transactional president' whose priority is to obtain the best deal for the wealthy donors who have elevated him to the Presidency. Those donors might finally have grasped that nuclear war is bad for business.

You can watch and listen to my full discussion with Garland here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OR7GsnZP9pg