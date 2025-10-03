On today’s livestream on Reason2Resist, we spoke to two humanitarian activists who are passengers on The Conscience, one of the vessels forming part of the second wave of the global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza.

The Consience is funded by and represents the Canadian arm of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition. It is currently in the waters of Greece, south of Crete.

The actvists are Khurram Musti Khan and Mskwaasin Agnew.

MsKwaasin is a First Nations woman from Canada. She is a health worker and first responder in Indigenous community, land defender and Indigenous rights advocate. She has been deeply involved in Palestinian and First Nations solidarity work in Toronto.

Khurram is a humanitarian and pro-Palestine Activist. He’s an organizer Friends of Palestine Canada, co-organizer Milton Palestine Action Committee and volunteer donor with Connecting Gaza, which helps families in Gaza with financial and emotional support.

The Global Sumud Flotilla is a coordinated, nonviolent fleet of mostly small vessels sailing from ports across the Mediterranean to break the Israeli siege of the Gaza Strip, where for two years, Israel and its Western backers have perpetrated a genocide before the eyes of the world.

Within the past 48 hours, Israel’s genocidal military has seized dozens of these vessels in international waters.

This is a violation of international law and an act of piracy.

Genocide forces have kidnapped hundreds of crew members and activists aboard these vessels and taken them against their will to the genocidal entity.

Nonetheless, the passengers and crew are determined to do all they can to reach the shores of Gaza with their desperately needed humanitarian cargo.

You can watch and listen to my discussion with Khurram and Mskwaasin here: