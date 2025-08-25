REASON2RESIST

User's avatar
DawnieR's avatar
DawnieR
4h

Kanadian *cough* 'law' is a JOKE!!

(and ANY other country with so-called 'HATE' speech/crime *cough* 'laws'!)

WHY are people refusing to live in THE REAL WORLD??

First, I want to say.....there is NO SUCH THING as an 'Influencer'.

In the REAL WORLD......we call these individuals......PROPAGANDISTS.

Second.....there is NO SUCH THING as 'Hate Speech' (nor 'Hate Crimes', for that matter)!

WHAT IS 'HATE'??

WHAT IS.......Sadness, Happiness, Love, Fear, ect??

In the REAL WORLD.......

These are HUMAN EMOTIONS!

One CANNOT make a HUMAN EMOTION 'ILLEGAL'!

You would then make BEING HUMAN 'ILLEGAL'!

Therefore ANY so-called 'law' that makes ANY HUMAN EMOTION 'ILLEGAL', is itself UNLAWFUL/'ILLEGAL'!

ANY so-called 'Hate Crime' *cough* 'law' is an ANTI-HUMAN *cough* 'law'!

It should be CRYSTAL CLEAR to ALL.......of the ANTI-HUMAN Agenda that the Globalists, and their MINIONS, are waging against THE HUMAN RACE!!

So, STOP PLAYING ALONG with their FAKE (NON REALITY) BULLSHIT!

People SHOULD BE working towards REPEALING those 'Hate Laws'........NOT PLAYING ALONG WITH THEM!

WHY does NO ONE QUESTION the so-called 'holocaust' from WW II??

'THEY' have LIED about ALL of Our History......are people going to try and tell me that ALL of the History was LIED about.......EXCEPT WW II??

Really?.......REALLY?!

When one looks into it, they will find, that what we have been told, about WW II......is ONE HUGE LIE!

