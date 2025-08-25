Genocidal Canadian 'influencer' Dahlia Kurtz has filed a defamation lawsuit against Roger Waters and Yves Engler in the Quebec Superior Court.
In her legal action, Kurtz is represented by unhinged Zionist lawyer Neil Oberman.
In Canada’s most recent federal election, Oberman ran for the Conservative Party in the Montreal riding of Mont Royal. Oberman’s opponent was the Liberal Party’s uber-zionist, Anthony Housefather.
The focus of Oberman’s electoral campaign was the preposterous claim that Housefather and the Liberals are not sufficiently pro-Israel.
In my latest report on Reason2Resist, I examine the evidence that is relevant to Kurtz’s lawsuit, and I argue that Kurtz's legal claim is devoid of merit.
I also explain why I believe that Kurtz should be charged criminally for the willful promotion of hate, and why Oberman is unfit to practice law.
