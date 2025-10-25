REASON2RESIST

What MUCH of the World does NOT KNOW, because 'THEY' (Globalists/their MINIONS), are always LYING, HIDING the TRUTH......or flat out CHANGING ACTUAL HISTORY.......

Is that.......

At the end of WW II, the NAZI PARTY did NOT SIGN SURRENDER Documents.

Meaning.......

The NAZI Party, CONTINUED ON......and EXISTS, to THIS VERY DAY!!

NAZI GERMANY........continued on......to THIS VERY DAY!

If one COMPREHENDS this.......then EVERYTHING that (NAZI) Germany does, will make perfect sense!.........

ONCE A NAZI........ALWAYS A NAZI!!

(And the WORLD does not blink and eye, when NAZI GERMANY states this it wants to RE-ARM ITSELF!!)

Thank's for bring in some light into this German Politics Darkness.

It's really sickening how little of sovereignity Germany has, if any. Ever obedient and supportive of Israels Genocide of the Palestinians it creates an enviroment that trashes every credibility Germany has gained since the End of WWII.

For me as an EXPAT the word "Fremdschaemen" is back on my Headlines.

Israel is using Adolf Hitler's Manifest "Mein Kampf" of which you can find a substantially shortened translation here: https://archive.org/details/mein-kampf-ford-translation_202303 as a blueprint for it's own Holocaust/Genocide on the Palestinians. No perversity was omitted but enhanced by the Israeli.

In order to curb future uprisings against the German "hail Zion" Politics Germany now builds many more Prisons and since the next War, (the third of it's Kind for GermanY) against Russia plans to build bunkers.

Germany's current PM is a ex-Blackrock Germany CEO which explains everything. New Laws put Germans back into the STASI (ex East German Police) and SS Nazi Bottle of oppression . Now you have to watch your speech and all communication AGAIN !

