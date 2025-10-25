For eighteen years, Dr. Jürgen Todenhöfer served in Germany’s Bundestag as a member of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU). (The CDU is the party of Angela Merkel and Friedrich Merz.)

In the early 2000s, Dr. Todenhöfer began to criticize U.S. foreign policy after the Bush administration launched wars of aggression in Iraq and Afghanistan.

He soon became an outspoken defender of the Palestinian cause.

In 2019, during the Great March of Return in the Gaza Strip, Dr. Todenhöfer was shot in the shoulder by an Israeli sniper. He has suffered from that injury ever since.

Last week, German authorities launched a criminal proceeding against Dr. Todenhöfer. They allege that he violated Germany’s criminal laws by condemning Netanyahu’s atrocities on social media. German police have seized his phones and computer devices.

In our latest episode on Reason2Resist, we spoke to Dr. Todenhöfer about the German government’s campaign to silence him. We also discussed the reasons for which he felt obliged to advocate for Palestinians in a country where support for Israel is a sacred cow.