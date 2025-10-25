Germany Prosecutes Respected Conservative Politician Who Defends Palestinians w/ Jürgen Todenhöfer
For eighteen years, Dr. Jürgen Todenhöfer served in Germany’s Bundestag as a member of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU). (The CDU is the party of Angela Merkel and Friedrich Merz.)
In the early 2000s, Dr. Todenhöfer began to criticize U.S. foreign policy after the Bush administration launched wars of aggression in Iraq and Afghanistan.
He soon became an outspoken defender of the Palestinian cause.
In 2019, during the Great March of Return in the Gaza Strip, Dr. Todenhöfer was shot in the shoulder by an Israeli sniper. He has suffered from that injury ever since.
Last week, German authorities launched a criminal proceeding against Dr. Todenhöfer. They allege that he violated Germany’s criminal laws by condemning Netanyahu’s atrocities on social media. German police have seized his phones and computer devices.
In our latest episode on Reason2Resist, we spoke to Dr. Todenhöfer about the German government’s campaign to silence him. We also discussed the reasons for which he felt obliged to advocate for Palestinians in a country where support for Israel is a sacred cow.
Thank's for bring in some light into this German Politics Darkness.
It's really sickening how little of sovereignity Germany has, if any. Ever obedient and supportive of Israels Genocide of the Palestinians it creates an enviroment that trashes every credibility Germany has gained since the End of WWII.
For me as an EXPAT the word "Fremdschaemen" is back on my Headlines.
Israel is using Adolf Hitler's Manifest "Mein Kampf" of which you can find a substantially shortened translation here: https://archive.org/details/mein-kampf-ford-translation_202303 as a blueprint for it's own Holocaust/Genocide on the Palestinians. No perversity was omitted but enhanced by the Israeli.
In order to curb future uprisings against the German "hail Zion" Politics Germany now builds many more Prisons and since the next War, (the third of it's Kind for GermanY) against Russia plans to build bunkers.
Germany's current PM is a ex-Blackrock Germany CEO which explains everything. New Laws put Germans back into the STASI (ex East German Police) and SS Nazi Bottle of oppression . Now you have to watch your speech and all communication AGAIN !