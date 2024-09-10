Israel's apartheid regime has begun to focus its genocidal rage on Lebanon.

On Monday, September 9, Likud’s Nissim Vaturi, a member of the Israeli Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, claimed that it is “a matter of days” before full-on war erupts between Israel and Hezbollah.

Vaturi's record of genocidal rhetoric

Vaturi has faced heavy criticism for calling to “burn Gaza.”

In January of this year, he asserted that there are no innocents left in the Strip.

In other words, Vaturi regards the million or so children living in Gaza - even the babies - as legitimate targets.

Now, Vaturi says that Beirut’s Dahiyeh suburb — a major Hezbollah stronghold — “will look like Gaza.” According to Vaturi, “There is no other way."

Israel's deadliest strikes on Syria

Vaturi's unhinged remarks came one day after Israel launched its deadliest strikes on Syria since Israel's genocide began in October of last year.

On Sunday night, in multiple airstrikes in Syria, Israel killed at least eighteen people, including five civilians. It wounded many more. Lately, Israel's aggression seems to increase in lockstep with Israel's growing instability. After six hostages were found dead in Gaza near the end of August, huge protests erupted. Israel's largest trade union then instituted a general strike. Israel's latest escalations soon followed.

Israel's descent into chaos

Against this backdrop, Dr. Shir Hever, an independent researcher who grew up in Israel, has raised the question of whether Israel is on the verge of collapse.

Today, Lebanese war correspondent Ghadi Francis joined me for a wide-ranging discussion on Israel's descent into chaos. You can watch and listen to our conversation here:

