In Iran, Israel's genocide forces just attacked a critically important gas production facility in the South Pars gas-field.



Iran responded precisely as it said it would - with devastating attacks on key infrastructure in the Persian Gulf and Israel.



As news of this escalation emerged, the price of oil soared to new highs in global markets.

Now, the global economy is on the brink of disaster.



In the latest episode of Reason2Resist, I break down these developments with video footage of the aftermath of these strikes, and with analysis of the oil market’s reaction.

