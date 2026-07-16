Greece Has Declared War On Russia w/ John Helmer
Earlier this month, the famous Russian pranksters Vovan & Lexus released a scandalous video of a recent conversation between them and the Greek government's national security adviser, Thanos Dokos.
Since then, the Greek government and corporate media have worked strenuously to suppress the truth about what the embarrassing incident revealed.
In this report, I speak with Russian affairs expert John Helmer about the revelations emerging from this highly sophisticated Russian prank.
According to John, the incident confirms that Greece has declared war on Russia.
Beware of Greeks bearing gifts, as in "Ver-gift-ung"...the old wooden horse trick...
Great conversation! Enjoyed it earlier this morning. I fully sympathize with your feelings about the Greek government, but at least there are surveys of the public opinion on global issues. In my country it’s a taboo. The only thing they care about is the party’s standing. Great job.