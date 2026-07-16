Earlier this month, the famous Russian pranksters Vovan & Lexus released a scandalous video of a recent conversation between them and the Greek government's national security adviser, Thanos Dokos.

Since then, the Greek government and corporate media have worked strenuously to suppress the truth about what the embarrassing incident revealed.



In this report, I speak with Russian affairs expert John Helmer about the revelations emerging from this highly sophisticated Russian prank.

According to John, the incident confirms that Greece has declared war on Russia.