REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Reginald Duquesnoy's avatar
Reginald Duquesnoy
3h

Beware of Greeks bearing gifts, as in "Ver-gift-ung"...the old wooden horse trick...

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Biljana Vankovska's avatar
Biljana Vankovska
3h

Great conversation! Enjoyed it earlier this morning. I fully sympathize with your feelings about the Greek government, but at least there are surveys of the public opinion on global issues. In my country it’s a taboo. The only thing they care about is the party’s standing. Great job.

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