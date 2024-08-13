On August 11, I arrived in Athens for a brief stay before travelling to Malta to board The Handala. The Handala is a Norwegian vessel that forms part of Gaza Freedom Flotilla. Its mission is to set sail toward Gaza later this week.

Shortly after my arrival in Athens, I learned that an American oil tanker, the "Overseas Santorini", had just docked in the port of Piraeus.

The Overseas Santorini was carrying a large quantity of military jet fuel from the United States. The jet fuel was destined for Israel, where Israel's airforce would undoubtedly use it to power its F-35s and F-16s.

These U.S.-made warplanes have pulverized Gaza for more than ten months.

Before arriving in Piraeus, the Overseas Santorini was prevented from docking in the ports of Gibraltar and Spain.

The governments of those EU states apparently heeded the warnings of international lawyers. They argued that officials who cooperate with the tanker could be criminally liable under international law.

Despite these warnings, and consistently with its multifaceted support for Israel's apartheid regime, the Greek government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis elected to receive the Overseas Santorini in Greek waters.

On August 12, 2024, I reported on these developments from the port of Piraeus. You can watch and listen to my report here: