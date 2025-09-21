REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mercilin Vere 🇯🇲's avatar
Mercilin Vere 🇯🇲
8h

The world is awakened and standing in solidarity with the People of Palestine. It’s time that world ‘leaders’ do the same. Shame on the minister for not standing with humanity against the G’cide of Palestinians.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
DEREK HANDS's avatar
DEREK HANDS
7h

Palestine wasn’t his to give away

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Dimitri Lascaris
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture