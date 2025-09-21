This week, in an interview on Greek television, Greek Minister for Health Adonis Georgiadis said that Jerusalem is a Jewish City and that Israel is Greece's main ally in the region.

Giorgiadis claimed that, in whatever Greece needs in future, the genocidal Israeli entity will stand by Greece's side, as long as Greece stands by Israel’s side.

The Minister of Health appears oblivious to Israel’s countless aggressions and betrayals of its own ‘allies’. For example, Israeli forces have repeatedly killed U.S. citizens despite the near-limitless support that the U.S. government has given to Israel.

Notably, in 2013, the Times of Israel reported that, in the past, Georgiadis had said that “all major banks belong to the Jews” and that “the Jewish lobby” would determine the fate of Greece’s foreign debt.

The Times also reported that Georgiadis owned a publishing house which had promoted and sold the notorious book “The Jews, The Whole Truth” written by Konstantinos Plevris. In the book, Plevris describes himself as a “Nazi, fascist, racist, anti-democrat, anti-Semite.”

Yet again, we see how Western politicians with a history of anti-semitic conduct gravitate toward Israel’s racist regime.

On September 20, the day after Giorgiadis made his offensive statements to the Greek media, people of conscience gathered in front of Greece's Parliament to condemn the Greek government's complicity in Israel's crimes against humanity.

I attended the protest in Syntagma Square in Athens.

There, I spoke with participants about the comments of the Greek Minister of Health. The eloquently explained why they reject those statements unequivocally, and why they stand with the Palestinian people.

You can watch and listen to our conversation here.