REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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ZebraZ's avatar
ZebraZ
3h

That’s because they are spineless servants of the US and have always been for the last century!

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Moebius Infinity's avatar
Moebius Infinity
3hEdited

Do Greece and Cyprus have an Epstein Maxwell Brunel Marie ... mossad problem?

Or is it more like a realestate corruption thing with the bankers?

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