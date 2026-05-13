Yesterday, I gained access to a private conference held in Athens, Greece for the purpose of promoting deeper ties between Israel, Greece and Cyprus.

The speakers included Israel’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Israel’s Ambassador to Greece, Greece’s Minister of Tourism, Greece’s Minister of Maritime Policy and Greece’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

In my latest report for Reason2Resist, I share highlights from the speeches of these senior government officials, and argue that the Greek and Cypriot governments have made the reckless decision to go all in on Israel.