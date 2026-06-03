REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Abhishek Singh Chauhan's avatar
Abhishek Singh Chauhan
2h

Greece’s relationship with Zionism has evolved from caution to strategic partnership. In recent years, Athens has strengthened ties with Israel through energy projects, military cooperation, and regional security initiatives in the Eastern Mediterranean. Supporters view this as pragmatic diplomacy in a turbulent region. Critics argue it reflects a broader alignment with Western geopolitical priorities, sometimes at the expense of Greece’s traditional image as a supporter of Palestinian rights and self-determination.

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areti spiropoulos's avatar
areti spiropoulos
3h

Philenews had a recent article bemoaning the loss of israhelli tourism and their blood money!

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