Greek Protesters 'Welcome' Israeli Tourists To Athens
Today, an Israeli cruise ship arrived at the Greek port of Piraeus carrying nearly 2,000 tourists from the genocidal entity.
The ship and its passengers were 'welcomed' to Greece by citizens of conscience, who protested against the Greek government's deep complicity in Israel's crimes.
I attended the protest and explained that Greece's Minister of Tourism, Olga Kefalogianni, lies about the attitudes of Greeks toward Israel's genocidal crimes.
Greece’s relationship with Zionism has evolved from caution to strategic partnership. In recent years, Athens has strengthened ties with Israel through energy projects, military cooperation, and regional security initiatives in the Eastern Mediterranean. Supporters view this as pragmatic diplomacy in a turbulent region. Critics argue it reflects a broader alignment with Western geopolitical priorities, sometimes at the expense of Greece’s traditional image as a supporter of Palestinian rights and self-determination.
Philenews had a recent article bemoaning the loss of israhelli tourism and their blood money!