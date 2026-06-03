Today, an Israeli cruise ship arrived at the Greek port of Piraeus carrying nearly 2,000 tourists from the genocidal entity.



The ship and its passengers were 'welcomed' to Greece by citizens of conscience, who protested against the Greek government's deep complicity in Israel's crimes.



I attended the protest and explained that Greece's Minister of Tourism, Olga Kefalogianni, lies about the attitudes of Greeks toward Israel's genocidal crimes.