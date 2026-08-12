In 2009, former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez severed ties between Venezuela and Israel.

This week, however, the government of Interim President Delcy Rodriguez announced that Venezuela had restored diplomatic relations with the genocidal Israeli entity.



Rodriguez’s decision follows a series of major concessions by the Venezuelan government to the Trump regime.



What does all of this mean for the future of Venezuela? Has Delcy Rodriguez abandoned the Bolivarian resolution led by Hugo Chavez?



Today, I spoke with historian and author, Vijay Prashad, about the stunning turn in Venezuelan politics.



