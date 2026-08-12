Has Delcy Rodriguez Betrayed The Bolivarian Revolution? w/ Vijay Prashad
In 2009, former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez severed ties between Venezuela and Israel.
This week, however, the government of Interim President Delcy Rodriguez announced that Venezuela had restored diplomatic relations with the genocidal Israeli entity.
Rodriguez’s decision follows a series of major concessions by the Venezuelan government to the Trump regime.
What does all of this mean for the future of Venezuela? Has Delcy Rodriguez abandoned the Bolivarian resolution led by Hugo Chavez?
Today, I spoke with historian and author, Vijay Prashad, about the stunning turn in Venezuelan politics.
Excellent interview. Thank you so much, Dimitri Lascaris and Vijay Prashad. You're right about Western peoples telling Latin-American peoples to rise up against the Epstein oligarchs in their countries, ripping their natural resources, freedom and human rights. We The People should all wake up and start protesting against this world-wide enrichment-plague, since it is happening everywhere, in Venezuela and the rest of South-America as well as in the Western world (USA EU). Stop the Epstein Vultures. Viva Simón Bolívar El Libertador. Viva Venezuela Cuba Palestine Iran Lebanon Yemen and many peoples more.
Another master class in world affairs.
It sounds like the IMF (proposed) changed law - the investment protection act - is all about the plunder and rape of resource-rich foreign lands. Governments of those lands controlled by dark money & mafia-like sociopaths.
In the early 70s a family member worked for a US-based Oil Co stationed in a South American country. As I listened to your fascinating discussion, memories of this family member’s stories came to mind. At the time, these stories were like fascinating adventures in a world way out there. At the time, I was too young & ignorant to know the truth of it all. Decades later - now I see.