On April 22, during a 10-day ceasefire imposed on Israel by Donald Trump, Israel's genocide forces murdered a widely admired Lebanese journalist, Amal Khalil.



Israel targeted Khalil and her colleague, photographer Zeinab Faraj, in a double-tap strike. Israel's genocide forces then prevented emergency responders from reaching Khalil. Her body was found in the rubble hours later.



In response to this and other atrocities committed by Israel during Trump's 'ceasefire', Lebanese forces have attacked Israeli forces in south Lebanon and northern Occupied Palestine.



Today, I spoke with Lebanese journalist Marwa Osman about the murder of Khalil and the response of the resistance to Israel's ceasefire violations.



Are Lebanon and Israel about to descend into another all-out war?