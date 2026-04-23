REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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nancy knox-bierman's avatar
nancy knox-bierman
7h

Words escape me. Rest in Peace, sweet girl.

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7thSignSoul's avatar
7thSignSoul
7hEdited

TRACK YOUR STATEs israHELL-FUNDED CANDIDATES and Congress Members ➕Endorsed Candidates & Congress Members

www.trackaipac.com/states

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