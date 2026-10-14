Yesterday (October 13), an Israeli cruise ship, the Crowne Iris, docked in Kalamata, Greece for twelve hours.

During its stay, Israeli tourists came ashore to roam the streets of Kalamata.



At the time of the ship's arrival, I visited the Kalamata port. While reporting on the arrival of the Crowne Iris, local police pressured me to stop filming near the vessel.

I refused.

One hour later, while standing at the opposite end of the port, police officers in civilian clothing demanded that I delete a video in which some Israeli tourists could be seen. They threatened to arrest me and confiscate my phone if I did not comply with their demand.

In this report for Reason2Resist, I discuss my interactions with the Kalamata police.



I also report from a protest held last night by anti-genocide activists in Kalamata. In their demonstration near the Crowne Iris, they demanded an end to Israel’s genocide. A wall of police officers stood between them and the cruise ship as they denounced Israel’s genocidal regime.