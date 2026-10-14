REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Dolores
Oct 14

Bravo Dimitri. Proud of your putting our Kalamata on the map of Resistance

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Vera Gottlieb's avatar
Vera Gottlieb
Oct 14

What do these israeli tourists expect??? Just like Germans were shunned during Nazi times.

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