This week, just before Donald Trump met with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping at the APEC conference in China, Ukrainian forces destroyed a portion of the Kerch Bridge, which connects Crimea to the Russian mainland.



Compelling evidence has emerged that the U.S. military provided critical assistance to Ukraine in its attack on Russia's strategic bridge.



Following the attack, Russia's President announced an end to negotiations with Ukraine and vowed a response that would be 'far more painful' than the damage Ukraine had caused to the bridge.



In a discussion with John Helmer, I ask John whether retaliatory Russian strikes that are confined to the territory of Ukraine could possibly deter NATO from enabling Ukrainian attacks on Russian infrastructure.



John and I also discussed the outcome of the APEC Summit, the 'new Yalta' and the Chinese government's approach to dealing with the Trump regime.