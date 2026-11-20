This week, just before Donald Trump met with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping at the APEC conference in China, Ukrainian forces destroyed a portion of the Kerch Bridge, which connects Crimea to the Russian mainland.
Compelling evidence has emerged that the U.S. military provided critical assistance to Ukraine in its attack on Russia's strategic bridge.
Following the attack, Russia's President announced an end to negotiations with Ukraine and vowed a response that would be 'far more painful' than the damage Ukraine had caused to the bridge.
In a discussion with John Helmer, I ask John whether retaliatory Russian strikes that are confined to the territory of Ukraine could possibly deter NATO from enabling Ukrainian attacks on Russian infrastructure.
John and I also discussed the outcome of the APEC Summit, the 'new Yalta' and the Chinese government's approach to dealing with the Trump regime.
How Can Russia Deter NATO? w/ John Helmer
This week, just before Donald Trump met with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping at the APEC conference in China, Ukrainian forces destroyed a portion of the Kerch Bridge, which connects Crimea to the Russian mainland.
Absolutely great show, Dimitri and John. Want more conversation on Russia's lack of a real deterrence response to the attack on the bridge. I too want to see Russia hit a US base somewhere and stop smiling and issuing pleasantries. But then, John argues rightly that Putin is in a "balancing act." Nevertheless is it a fatal mistake?
IMO the Russian response has been tepid at best in what I call 'The Oligarch Response' that is analogous to a 'Huff & a Puff' exhibited by Trump. It should be clear to all by now why the Wagner Group leadership was assassinated and why General Armageddon has been put on the shelf. As mentioned in my last post Generals Zhukov and Chuikov continue to roll around in their graves watching how compromised the Russian Military have become to the oligarch influences who prefer to protect & increase their wealth while innocent civilians are killed and infrastructure is destroyed.
Iran shoots down any reaper drone or information gathering spy aircraft hovering near their territory. Oligarch controlled Russia allows NATO/Ukraine the airspace and time to gather critical data they need to attack the federation where it hurts. The privileged & wealthy in Russia are the ones driving the bus with Putin as their emissary! The new Democratic Congress & Senate with NATO will continue to finance Ukraine' war effort taking on unimaginable levels of debt, their own economies will collapse under its own weight.
Another possibility is that Putin is playing a long game and this is his intention, watching the west drown itself in irreversible debt! The question then becomes how much gold/silver do you have in the bank and what would their new bench mark price become! China playing the 'Crouching Tiger' role would come out of this scenario in the best shape of any economy...