On September 29, the war criminals Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu gave a joint press conference in Washington to announce a new “20-point peace plan”.

The only problem with this “peace plan” is that the Palestinians have not accepted it - and there’s virtually no prospect that they will do so.

In this episode of Reason2Resist, we examine the ‘peace plan’ was and argue that it was designed to be rejected.

Its true purpose is to change the predominant narrative surrounding Israel’s genocide in Gaza, and to persuade people living in the West that Palestinians are responsible for their own extermination.