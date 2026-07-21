Professor Robin Andersen has just produced the most comprehensive analysis to date of the U.S. media's coverage of Israel's genocide against the Palestinian people.



Today, she spoke with me about her new book, The Complicit Lens, and the many ways in which the U.S. corporate media manufacture consent for Israel's monstrous crimes.



Dr. Andersen is a Professor Emerita of media studies at Fordham University and an award-winning author. Her work examines film, television, and media coverage of war, the environment, politics, and elections. She’s on the Board of Directors of Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting (FAIR).