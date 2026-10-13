Stanislav Krapivnik is a former U.S. Army officer, supply chain executive, and military-political commentator originally born in Luhansk.
He’s now based in Russia as an independent consultant and media analyst.
In the latest episode of Reason2Resist, Stanislav and I discuss the ways in which Western intelligence agencies use artificial intelligence to manipulate public opinion.
Yeah, it's a horror, a bloody shame. Different variety, same horror: ‘Israel Is Paying Millions to Train AI Chatbots How to Talk About Gaza. It’s Working’ – Drop Site News July 28, 2026 >> https://www.dropsitenews.com/p/israel-brad-parscale-ai-chatbots-gaza
I stopped using "AI" even for things that it was good at and that were not politically sensitive. And this is because "AI" is extremely inneficient and uses extremely high quantaties of rare resources like water and electricity. So by using it you indirectly contribute to environmental harm and climate crisis. And also the water is used for data centers instead of for farmers for food or for people to drink. Same with electricity, The huge harm of using "AI" is also that citizens around those datacenters for "AI" get much higher water and electricity prices because of them. Also zoning is often done at the cost of less habitation zones. So because of these huge already existing harms of "AI" and out od solidarity with people local to those datacenters I have stopped using "AI" completely. Also we must not forget most of these ChatGPT and similar bots are owned by far right fascist sociopaths. And I sure do not want to support them by using their products and then even risking the already existing bias in these bots which is already quite far to the right get even more to the extreme right. Just see what Elon Musk has done to X/Twitter and how much it has shifted the people there to the right since he is censoring all the alternative views. And "AI" is a lot more dangerous compared to Twitter/X. So better not give them support and not legitimise/promote their use at all.