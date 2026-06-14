On May 25, after a Ukrainian terrorist attack on a school dormitory in Luhansk, the Russian government issued a stark warning.

Its warning declared that Russia’s military would make “consistent and systemic” strikes against “decision-making centres and command posts”.

After the issuance of that warning, Russia launched its most devastating one-day missile attack on Kiev and the surrounding area. The attack was carried out with several of Russia’s most advanced missiles, including the Oreshnik.

Other than that one harsh attack, however, Russia’s military seems to have been prosecuting the war on a business-as-usual basis.

Moreover, there is no evidence that Russia’s harsh attack on Kiev has deterred Ukraine and its Western backers from escalating their drone attacks on Russia.

In the circumstances, pressure is growing on Vladimir Putin to attack a European member of NATO that is supplying Ukraine with drones and targeting intelligence. Adding to the pressure is a significant downturn in the Russian economy.

Today, I spoke with Russian affairs expert John Helmer about the dilemma now confronting Russia’s President. Will he finally impose a direct cost on NATO for enabling Ukraine’s attacks on Russia?