This week, Yemen's Ansar Allah announced a maritime blockade on Saudi oil tankers seeking to pass through the Bab Al-Mandab Strait.



Yesterday, after Yemeni forces struck Saudi tankers that attempted to challenge Yemen’s blockade, Saudi forces bombed Yemen.



Last night, in a major escalation, Yemeni forces struck back by hitting key Saudi oil infrastructure on the Red Sea coast of Saudi Arabia.

During the war of aggression on Iran, the Saudi autocracy had succeeded in exporting large amounts of oil through the Red Sea, but those exports are now in serious jeopardy.



In this episode of Reason2Resist, I argue that these developments have the potential to worsen and accelerate the global oil crisis.