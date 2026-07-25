REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Arthur Unger's avatar
David Arthur Unger
9h

Dimitri and his team continue to amaze us here in Canada and around the world with their scoops putting MSM journalists to shame. They continue to report on major stories before most others and in some cases by being the first on site of the story. A subscription to REASON2RESIST for anyone that wants to be informed is an absolute must it's the best $10.00 Canadian / month I have ever spent, thank you Dmitri and team for your dedication to the cause...

Reply
Share
1 reply
Paul Repstock's avatar
Paul Repstock
10h

Thank you for the fireworks display and also for the juicy and well earned rant!

I completely agree with all your sentiments. Not many C(canadians) dare to express the Truth in public, and I honour you for that!

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dimitri Lascaris · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture