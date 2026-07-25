Huge Escalation: Yemeni Forces Strike Key Saudi Oil Facilities
This week, Yemen's Ansar Allah announced a maritime blockade on Saudi oil tankers seeking to pass through the Bab Al-Mandab Strait.
Yesterday, after Yemeni forces struck Saudi tankers that attempted to challenge Yemen’s blockade, Saudi forces bombed Yemen.
Last night, in a major escalation, Yemeni forces struck back by hitting key Saudi oil infrastructure on the Red Sea coast of Saudi Arabia.
During the war of aggression on Iran, the Saudi autocracy had succeeded in exporting large amounts of oil through the Red Sea, but those exports are now in serious jeopardy.
In this episode of Reason2Resist, I argue that these developments have the potential to worsen and accelerate the global oil crisis.
Dimitri and his team continue to amaze us here in Canada and around the world with their scoops putting MSM journalists to shame. They continue to report on major stories before most others and in some cases by being the first on site of the story. A subscription to REASON2RESIST for anyone that wants to be informed is an absolute must it's the best $10.00 Canadian / month I have ever spent, thank you Dmitri and team for your dedication to the cause...
Thank you for the fireworks display and also for the juicy and well earned rant!
I completely agree with all your sentiments. Not many C(canadians) dare to express the Truth in public, and I honour you for that!