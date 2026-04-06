In recent years, I’ve had plenty to say about the legal profession - and most of it was not good.

One reason for which I’ve been so critical of the profession is that powerful, affluent members of the bar have persecuted law students and young lawyers who speak in defence of the oppressed.

This weekend, I had the opportunity to expand upon my critique of lawyers in a wide-ranging interview with The Jurist.

The JURIST is a non-profit, international news outlet that highlights rule-of-law issues around the globe and empowers tomorrow’s legal leaders.

The interview was conducted by Pitasanna Shanmugathas, a student at the University of Windsor School of Law. I first met Pitasanna before he entered law school. At the time, he was a talented documentary film-maker whose films focused on international human rights and foreign policy.

In the interview, Pitasanna and I discuss my on-the-ground reporting in Iran, Lebanon, Palestine and Venezuela, the realities confronting young lawyers, the reasons for which I retired from my law firm at a relatively young age, and the concept of martyrdom.

Our full discussion can be found here.