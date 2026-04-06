REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Roger's avatar
Roger
5h

Salute!

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Utejack's avatar
Utejack
6h

As always ...You continue to Inspire...

Love & Gratitude Dimitri

✌🏼🇵🇸🇱🇧🇮🇷🇸🇾🇮🇶🇾🇪🇻🇪🇨🇺❤️🙏🕉

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