This past Sunday, Britain, Australia, Canada and Portugal recognized the state of Palestine.



At the same time, these and other Western governments have taken no concrete measures to hold Israel accountable for its crimes.



Western governments are also demanding that Palestinians disarm and that the Palestinian Authority, led by the deeply unpopular Mahmoud Abbas, be permitted to take control of the Gaza Strip.



This raises a vital question: are Western governments stabbing Palestinians in the back while pretending to be committed to a Palestinian state?



In this episode of Reason2Resist, I speak with Laith Marouf, the Executive Director of Free Palestine TV, about the two-state delusion.



We also discuss the dire state of Israel’s military, an Israeli drone strike in south Lebanon that killed four U.S. citizens (three of whom were children), and the murder of Charlie Kirk.



