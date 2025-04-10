From 2011 to 2024, Dr. Andrey Kortunov served as the Executive Director of the prestigious Russian International Affairs Council, which is based in Moscow.



This week, I spoke with Dr. Kortunov about Donald Trump's looming war on Iran. According to Dr. Kortunov, if the U.S. launches an unprovoked war on Iran, then the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China are both likely to come to Iran's assistance.



The real question is: what forms will their assistance take?



Dr. Kortunov and I also discussed Trump's faltering 'peace initiative' in Ukraine, and a recent NY Times report which revealed the depth of U.S. involvement in the war between Ukraine and Russia.

In 2022, following the commencement of Russia's military intervention in Ukraine, Canada's government sanctioned Dr. Kortunov and 41 other Russian nationals, but offered no credible explanation for doing so.



