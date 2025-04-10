If Trump Attacks Iran, Iran's Strategic Partners Will Come To Iran's Aid w/ Dr. Andrey Kortunov
From 2011 to 2024, Dr. Andrey Kortunov served as the Executive Director of the prestigious Russian International Affairs Council, which is based in Moscow.
This week, I spoke with Dr. Kortunov about Donald Trump's looming war on Iran. According to Dr. Kortunov, if the U.S. launches an unprovoked war on Iran, then the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China are both likely to come to Iran's assistance.
The real question is: what forms will their assistance take?
Dr. Kortunov and I also discussed Trump's faltering 'peace initiative' in Ukraine, and a recent NY Times report which revealed the depth of U.S. involvement in the war between Ukraine and Russia.
In 2022, following the commencement of Russia's military intervention in Ukraine, Canada's government sanctioned Dr. Kortunov and 41 other Russian nationals, but offered no credible explanation for doing so.
Solidarity to you
Thank you.
A good presentation by Dr. Kortunov. Typically Russian; he was very reasoned and 'Diplomatic'.
I think that several countries are being smart in this question of not declaring military support for Iran, However, I suspect that there may be treaties negotiated which only require Presidential signatures at the moment of emergency? Pending and 'possible' Military Alliances' do not lock sovereign nations into courses of action which might not be favourable at a later date.
The EU's "Article 5" commitments could be very costly in some circumstances.
Also, the absence of formal alliances, reduces the implied threats which might be used as justification for preemptive attacks by the US.