In our latest roundtable on Reason2Resist, we discuss the broader implications, for all of humanity, of Israel's Western-backed genocide.

The genocide in Palestine is being carried out in such a brazen and audacious manner that, if Western and Israeli leaders are not held accountable for their heinous crimes, they'll feel emboldened to turn their savagery upon the rest of us.

Whether we like it or not, the existential struggle of the Palestinian people is our struggle too.

My colleagues in this roundtable are Karim Bettache and Peter Beattie, both of whom are professors at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. They are also the co-hosts of BettBeat Media.