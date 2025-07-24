Under pressure from Zionist groups, police across the West are violently repressing Palestinian solidarity activism.

More and more, Palestinian solidarity activists are fighting back in Courts of law -- and they're winning.

Today, I spoke with criminal defence lawyer Shane Martinez and law Professor Faisal Bhabha of the Legal Centre for Palestine about recent developments in Zionist 'lawfare'.

I also spoke with author and activist Yves Engler about a major development in the criminal harassment proceeding brought against him by Montreal police.

You can watch and listen to our discussion here: