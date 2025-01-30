As the ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel expired, Laith Marouf travelled to Lebanese villages on the border of Palestine.



There, Marouf witnessed the vast devastation inflicted by Israel’s genocidal army. He also accompanied villagers who had been warned to stay away from their homes by the occupier, but who were determined to return to their homes nonetheless.



Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians streamed into northern Gaza from the southern encampments where they had sought refuge during fifteen months of Israeli genocide.



On January 29, 2025, I spoke with Laith Marouf about Israel’s failure to impose its will upon the Indigenous peoples of the region, and the prospects for a sustained peace.



