During the night of March 25-26, U.S.-Israeli forces showered electro-magnetic mines onto Jamal Abad, a village near the city of Shiraz in Iran.



This morning, and just a few hours after the attack, I visited the village with several other journalists.

Upon our arrival there, we learned that many of the mines remained unexploded.



After cautiously examining two unexploded mines and a blast site, I and my fellow journalists visited the home of a 31-year old villager who was killed last night when he picked up one of the mines.

The killed villager was the father of a four-month old baby. His family members were overwhelmed with grief.



This attack was the first known use by the Epstein regime of electro-magnetic mines in its war on Iran. The regime's use of those mines on a residential target constitutes an unambiguous war crime - and a major escalation of its attacks on Iran's civilian population.