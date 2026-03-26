In Major Escalation, Epstein Regime Rains Electro-Magnetic Mines Down On Iranian Village
During the night of March 25-26, U.S.-Israeli forces showered electro-magnetic mines onto Jamal Abad, a village near the city of Shiraz in Iran.
This morning, and just a few hours after the attack, I visited the village with several other journalists.
Upon our arrival there, we learned that many of the mines remained unexploded.
After cautiously examining two unexploded mines and a blast site, I and my fellow journalists visited the home of a 31-year old villager who was killed last night when he picked up one of the mines.
The killed villager was the father of a four-month old baby. His family members were overwhelmed with grief.
This attack was the first known use by the Epstein regime of electro-magnetic mines in its war on Iran. The regime's use of those mines on a residential target constitutes an unambiguous war crime - and a major escalation of its attacks on Iran's civilian population.
Thanks for reporting on this horrifying day, take care Dimitri.
I remain filled with shame for the oppressive violence that my homeland, the USA, conducts on the world.