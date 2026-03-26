REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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TruthMatters's avatar
TruthMatters
1h

Thanks for reporting on this horrifying day, take care Dimitri.

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The Talking Wombat's avatar
The Talking Wombat
1h

I remain filled with shame for the oppressive violence that my homeland, the USA, conducts on the world.

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