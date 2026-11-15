This weekend, Iran's military struck U.S. bases in Bahrain. It did so twice.



These attacks mark the first time since early September that Iran's military has targeted U.S. military bases.



Iran's military leadership declared today that the U.S. should view these attacks as a "serious warning" that Iran will no longer tolerate U.S. strikes on Iranian territory or further smuggling of oil through the Strait of Hormuz.



In the interim, Ansar Allah's forces have reportedly encircled thousands of Saudi-backed mercenaries in southern Yemen.

Also, this weekend's massive disruption of air traffic in the United States raises alarm bells about Iran's cyber-warfare capabilities.



