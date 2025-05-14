Yet again, nuclear-armed Pakistan and nuclear-armed India have gone to war over Kashmir.



To explore the causes of the latest hostilities and the likely trajectory of this existentially dangerous conflict, I spoke with Aman Ullah Tariq, host of the Eon Podcast in Pakistan.



The Eon Podcast provides analysis on Pakistan's domestic politics and international relations from a democratic and anti-imperialist perspective.



According to Aman, India's 'mainstream' media are lying about the causes of this conflict and the performance of the Indian military in the latest clashes.



Aman says that Pakistan's military response to India's attacks on targets in Pakistan has caused India's leadership to become deeply concerned about its ability to defeat Pakistan's military.



