In Syria, Hayat Tabriz Al-Sham (HTS) has launched an offensive against Aleppo, the second largest Syrian city. The offensive began at the same time as a ceasefire went into effect in Lebanon, and has now expanded to areas beyond Aleppo.

HTS began its offensive from its base of operations in Idlib. In this same area, Turkey has established military bases. Turkey is also known to have armed and funded HTS, which has been designated by the U.S. Government as a foreign terrorist organization.

The HTS offensive appears designed to disrupt supply and communications chains between Iran and Hezbollah. It also threatens to destabilize the Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad, a key ally of Iran and Hezbollah.

Therefore, the HTS offensive clearly serves the interests of Israel.

To examine the significance of these developments, I spoke with Kevork Almassian. Kevork is an award-winning journalist and the host of Syriana Analysis, an independent political commentary channel. He's currently based in Germany, but is originally from Aleppo.