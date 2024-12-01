In Syria, Turkish-backed jihadists help Israel by storming Aleppo
From Beirut, Laith Marouf joins Dimitri Lascaris to discuss recent developments in West Asia
This week, as a tenuous ceasefire took hold in Lebanon, Turkish-backed jihadists launched a surprise assault on Aleppo, the second-largest city in Syria.
By attacking Syrian forces when Lebanon's Islamic Resistance is trying to re-arm, Turkey's proxy in Syria is helping Israel to weaken resistance to US-Israel hegemony in the region.
Despite his fierce anti-Israel rhetoric, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan generally pursues an agenda that benefits the United States and Israel.
From Beirut, Lebanon, geopolitical analyst Laith Marouf spoke with me about these ominous developments.
Matt Kennard reports on daily flights from/to Cyprus of C-17 and A-400 transporting “supplies”.
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMho8UVcb/
I'm really confused.
I know Turkey is not an EU member which makes sense as they were the centre of the former Ottoman Empire and are in the Middle East with 99% of Turks identifying as Muslim while Greece IS in the EU and 98% are Greek Orthodox Christians.
I've always been fascinated with the island of Cyprus which is Turkish in the North but Greek across the south and the Republic of Cyprus is a member of the EU.
I read recently that Jews fleeing Israel are purchasing property in northern (Turkish/Muslim) Cyprus. Does this mean that Muslims and Jews really can get along?
I also read that there are two British military bases, Akrotiri and Dhekelia in the Southern Greek/Christian part and the Americans are flying 2-3 sorties a day to and from Israel.
Now (Muslim) Turkey are taking sides in (Muslim) Syria to "rescue" (Jewish) Israel? WTF?