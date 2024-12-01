This week, as a tenuous ceasefire took hold in Lebanon, Turkish-backed jihadists launched a surprise assault on Aleppo, the second-largest city in Syria.

By attacking Syrian forces when Lebanon's Islamic Resistance is trying to re-arm, Turkey's proxy in Syria is helping Israel to weaken resistance to US-Israel hegemony in the region.

Despite his fierce anti-Israel rhetoric, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan generally pursues an agenda that benefits the United States and Israel.

From Beirut, Lebanon, geopolitical analyst Laith Marouf spoke with me about these ominous developments.