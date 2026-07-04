REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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David Arthur Unger's avatar
David Arthur Unger
8h

Thank you Dimitri for this report from Tehran, you continue to amaze us with your depth and courage in reporting from West Asia. As a grandfather myself I am deeply saddened by the slaughter of so many children and grandchildren by the forces of evil that include the Zionists from the USA & Israel. My first exposure to heinous war crimes by the USA were the massacres of women, children and the elderly at My Lai during the Vietnam War. Stay safe and I look forward to your next report from the region...

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Claire Schut's avatar
Claire Schut
7h

Thank you Dimitri Lascaris for sharing your report and impressive footage of Iran's slain Supreme Leader, Imam Ali Khamenei's funeral at the Grand Mosalla in Tehran. May he and his family rest in peace.

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