In Tehran, Huge Crowds Honour Their Slain Supreme Leader
Today (July 4) was the second day of a 7-day funeral program for Iran's slain Supreme Leader, Imam Ali Khamenei.
The Supreme Leader's body lay in state today at the Grand Mosalla, Iran's largest mosque, which is situated in Tehran.
In sweltering heat, I and other foreign journalists visited the Grand Mosalla this afternoon to report on the outpouring of grief from huge crowds of mourners.
Thank you Dimitri for this report from Tehran, you continue to amaze us with your depth and courage in reporting from West Asia. As a grandfather myself I am deeply saddened by the slaughter of so many children and grandchildren by the forces of evil that include the Zionists from the USA & Israel. My first exposure to heinous war crimes by the USA were the massacres of women, children and the elderly at My Lai during the Vietnam War. Stay safe and I look forward to your next report from the region...
Thank you Dimitri Lascaris for sharing your report and impressive footage of Iran's slain Supreme Leader, Imam Ali Khamenei's funeral at the Grand Mosalla in Tehran. May he and his family rest in peace.