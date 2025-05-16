On May 7, 2025, while attending the Sobh Media Festival in Tehran, I delivered a speech to students at the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting University.



My speech concerned Trump's threats to bomb Iran if Iran does not abandon its civilian nuclear energy program.



After reviewing in detail Trump's record of warmongering and genocide, I argued that Trump is likely to order an attack Iran.



I then offered my views as to how the Iranian government should respond to Trump's threats.

