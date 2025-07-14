On July 6 and 7, 2025, the forces of Yemen's Ansar Allah sunk two cargo ships owned by Greek shipping companies that do business with Israel.

Since Ansar Allah began its selective blockade of Red Sea shipping in November 2023, it has sunk a total of four vessels, and has attacked dozens of other vessels linked to Israel.

Thus, in just two days last week, Ansar Allah sunk as many cargo ships as it had sunk in the prior twenty months. Last week's attacks arguably constitute a significant escalation of Ansar Allah's blockade.

Yemeni forces have succeeded in mounting these escalatory attacks despite two massive, U.S.-led military operations conducted against the impoverished Arab country over the past eighteen months. Those operations likely cost Western countries well in excess of $10 billion.

As I explain in my latest report on Reason2Resist, these developments highlight the chronic failure of Western militaries to defeat adversaries whose resources are a tiny fraction of their own.

In the second half of my report, I examine a new poll which shows that the vast majority of Israelis want the Netanyahu regime to end the 'war' in Gaza.

I also discuss a funeral held for an Israeli soldier who was killed in the Gaza Strip recently. The soldier's eulogy, delivered by his grieving spouse, laid bare the moral depravity into which Israeli society has sunk.