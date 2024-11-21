Rehab Nazzal is a Palestinian-Canadian artist living in Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank.



In 2015, she was shot by an Israeli sniper. Years earlier, her brother Khaled was murdered in Athens, Greece by agents of the Mossad.



Today, Rehab pursues Palestinian liberation through her art.



This week, from the occupied West Bank, Rehab spoke with me about Israel's extreme escalation of violence against Palestinians living in the West Bank. According to Rehab, conditions there are 'much worse' than they have ever been, and Israel is trying 'to eliminate every Palestinian'.









