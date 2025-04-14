As the tariff war between the United States and China heats up, Dimitri Lascaris spoke with Dr. Gerald Horne.
Dr. Horne holds the Moores Professorship of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston.
His research has addressed issues of racism in a variety of relations involving labor, politics, civil rights, international relations and war.
According to Dr. Horne, this tariff war is a contest that the Trump administration is likely to lose.
Lascaris and Dr. Horne also discussed the Trump administration's assault on academic freedom, as well as the administration's increasing hostility toward the government of South Africa.
