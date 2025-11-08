From the time that it declared independence in 1955, Sudan has suffered through twenty military coups and three civil wars. The most recent civil war, which is ongoing, began in April 2023.



Since that time, millions of Sudanese have been displaced and subjected to famine.

Even worse, in recent weeks, reports of horrific atrocities have emerged from Sudan, particularly in the city of El Fashar, in the Darfur region.



The perpetrators of these atrocities appear to be militias of the Rapid Support Forces, or RSF. The UAE arms and supports the RSF with, among other military equipment, Canadian-made armoured vehicles and firearms.



To explore what is happening in the devastated country, I spoke today with Dr. Osman Noreldin, a Sudanese political activist and mathematical scientist. Dr. Noreldin works as a postdoctoral fellow at the University of KwaZulu Natal in South Africa.



According to Dr. Noreldin, the members of “the Quad” (the United States, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE) are fuelling the conflict by arming both sides - even as they call for a cessation of the violence and a transition to democracy in Sudan.



