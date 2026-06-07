Today, Israel launched a deadly strike on the Beirut suburb of Dahieh.



It did so despite warnings from Iran that Iran would strike northern Israel if Israel bombed Beirut again.



True to its word, the Iranian military just launched a series of missiles strikes on northern Israel. Iran has dubbed this military operation as "True Promise Five".



I’m in Beirut, Lebanon today. In this report, I discuss the significance of these dangerous developments for Lebanon and the broader region.