Iran Attacks Israel After Israel Attacks Beirut
Today, Israel launched a deadly strike on the Beirut suburb of Dahieh.
It did so despite warnings from Iran that Iran would strike northern Israel if Israel bombed Beirut again.
True to its word, the Iranian military just launched a series of missiles strikes on northern Israel. Iran has dubbed this military operation as "True Promise Five".
I’m in Beirut, Lebanon today. In this report, I discuss the significance of these dangerous developments for Lebanon and the broader region.
What a stupendous irony that Iran has to kick Israel's ass when it should be feeble minded Washington. It is a mad mad world when the idiocrats take over,
Watching this unfold in real time and it is exactly what you laid out. Iran just fired its first missile barrage at Israel since the April ceasefire, retaliation for the Beirut strikes. Real war, real chokepoint, real escalation.
And crude closed Friday under $94 because Trump said talks were “going well.” The fundamentals are screaming and the tape just shrugs.
Decoupled called this perfectly. Oil does not trade on barrels anymore. It trades on whoever holds the microphone.
How does it make you feel watching missiles fly while the market sits there detached from reality? Curious where everyone else lands on this.
📖 https://wavesandpositions.substack.com/p/decoupled