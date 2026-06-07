REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Billyard's avatar
Robert Billyard
6h

What a stupendous irony that Iran has to kick Israel's ass when it should be feeble minded Washington. It is a mad mad world when the idiocrats take over,

Reply
Share
1 reply
Rolf Kvalvik's avatar
Rolf Kvalvik
3h

Watching this unfold in real time and it is exactly what you laid out. Iran just fired its first missile barrage at Israel since the April ceasefire, retaliation for the Beirut strikes. Real war, real chokepoint, real escalation.

And crude closed Friday under $94 because Trump said talks were “going well.” The fundamentals are screaming and the tape just shrugs.

Decoupled called this perfectly. Oil does not trade on barrels anymore. It trades on whoever holds the microphone.

How does it make you feel watching missiles fly while the market sits there detached from reality? Curious where everyone else lands on this.

📖 https://wavesandpositions.substack.com/p/decoupled

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dimitri Lascaris · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture